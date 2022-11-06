9 Shot in Philadelphia

Police in the Eastern U.S. city of Philadelphia say nine people were shot there Saturday night, with at least two of the victims in critical condition.

The shooting victim tally was first reported to be 10, instead of nine, and The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Saturday would have marked the 60th day this year the city had experienced the shooting of 10 or more people.

The newspaper reported that as of Thursday, there have been more than 2,000 shootings with 417 fatalities in Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love.

The Inquirer said, “While homicides are 4% below last year’s pace, shootings remain ahead.”

In Saturday’s incident three or four people are said to have gotten out of a car and opened fire on a group of people standing along the street. Police are uncertain of the motive for the shootings.

…