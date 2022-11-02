Republican governors of Florida and Texas have been trying to highlight the record number of migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border by sending thousands of people seeking political asylum to Washington, D.C., New York and other places run by Democrats. Aron Ranen reports from New York City on the bused-in arrivals and their possible political impact ahead of November’s midterm elections.
US Migrant Busing Highlights Immigration Policies Ahead of Midterms
