Biden Warns Russia Against Using Nuclear Weapons as Moscow Launches Drills
Russia has launched its annual nuclear exercise against the backdrop of heightened rhetoric from Moscow hinting at the use of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine. President Joe Biden has warned Moscow that the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine would be a “very serious mistake,” as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.