For Ukraine’s War Widows, Pain Feeds Strength

The war has changed the lives of millions of Ukrainians, especially women who have lost their loved ones. Karyna Synelnykova and Kateryna Karvatko lost their husbands on Ukraine’s front line in the east, where the men were defending the country from Russian assault. Today they both carry on their husbands’ legacy and adapt to a new life. For VOA, Kyiv reporter Anna Chernikova has their story.

…

Related