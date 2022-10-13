Congressional Democrats are introducing legislation to suspend US arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the kingdom sided with Russia to cut oil production at last week’s OPEC+ meeting. The White House says President Joe Biden is open to working closely with Congress to “recalibrate” ties with Riyadh. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Biden to Work with Congress on Consequences for Saudi Arabia
