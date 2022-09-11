In Photos: Queen Elizabeth’s Final Journey Begins

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth begins her return to London when her coffin is transported more than 280 kilometers by hearse from Balmoral, where she died Thursday, to Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland. The approximately six-hour journey passes through the towns of Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth. Thousands of mourners are lining roads to honor the monarch. Her body will lie at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The funeral service for the late monarch will be held in London at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

