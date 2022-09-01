Russia this week shut off a major gas pipeline to Germany as Europe and the U.S. accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “weaponizing” energy. And as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, there are growing environmental concerns about an unexplained Russian gas flare close to the Arctic.
Russia Shuts Key Pipeline as West Accuses Putin of Weaponizing Energy
