Russia Imposes Travel Ban on Dozens More Prominent Britons

Russia announced sanctions Monday against dozens of British politicians, officials and public figures, accusing them of supporting the “demonization” of the country.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said 39 Britons would be banned from entering the country, joining more than 200 other British nationals that Moscow has already banned.

The latest additions include opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, former Prime Minister David Cameron and TV presenter Piers Morgan.

The British government has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country at the end of February.

Most of Britain’s leading politicians have already been banned from traveling to Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday the newly sanctioned Britons “contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonization of our country and its international isolation.”

In a separate move Monday, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office designated a British nonprofit group, Calvert 22, as an “undesirable” organization.

The group was founded in 2009 by Russia-born economist Nonna Materkova. It supports art and culture projects about Russia and eastern Europe.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

