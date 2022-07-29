Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down federal protections for abortion, some states are moving to further restrict the procedure or to outlaw it entirely. That has some doctors and patients crossing state lines to other jurisdictions where abortions remain legal. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti explains.
…
US Doctors, Patients Cross State Borders for Abortions
Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down federal protections for abortion, some states are moving to further restrict the procedure or to outlaw it entirely. That has some doctors and patients crossing state lines to other jurisdictions where abortions remain legal. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti explains.