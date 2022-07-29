US President Joe Biden and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping spoke at length Thursday morning amid tension over a potential visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, something Beijing has warned would “face firm countermeasures.” White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Taiwan Looms Over Biden-Xi Call
