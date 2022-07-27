EU Court Upholds Ban on Russian Broadcaster

A European court on Wednesday dismissed a challenge by Russia’s state-owned broadcaster RT France against a ban imposed by the European Union.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg said the EU had the ability to suspend RT France’s operations and that the EU’s actions did not call into question the freedom of expression.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia “will take similar measures of pressure on Western media that operate in our country.”

The EU imposed its ban in March, suspending the operations of RT English, RT UK, RT Germany, RT France and RT Spanish.

The EU said the ban would last “until the aggression to Ukraine is put to an end, and until the Russian Federation and its associated outlets cease to conduct disinformation and information manipulation actions against the EU and its member states.”

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters

