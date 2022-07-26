In late June, HBO premiered a new documentary called Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, which features newly recovered documents about the events of 1986. VOA Ukrainian interviewed the documentary director James Jones on the details of his work. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice
New Documentary Presents Unknown Details 1986 Chernobyl Disaster
