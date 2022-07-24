The White House says President Joe Biden’s condition is improving after he tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. During the pandemic, Biden has received two vaccinations and two boosters, which experts say has helped the president ward of serious illness. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.
Biden’s Condition Improving After Positive COVID Test
