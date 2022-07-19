Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the hottest urban centers in the United States. More than 300 people in and around the city died of heat-related causes in each of the past two years. As Mike O’Sullivan reports, Phoenix has joined a growing number of cities that are searching for ways to cope with a changing climate. Camera: Lucas Mullikin
US City of Phoenix Copes With Rising Temperatures, Deadly Heat
