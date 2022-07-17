U.S. President Joe Biden is back in Washington after meeting on Saturday with Arab leaders in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he laid out his vision for U.S. engagement in the Middle East to counter Iran and reasserted influence in the strategic competition against China and Russia. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara traveled with the president, here’s her report from Jeddah.
Biden Wraps Up Tour to Reassert US Influence in Middle East
