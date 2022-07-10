Demonstrators at White House Protest Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Protesters in Washington marched to the gates of the White House on Saturday to express their dismay and disapproval of the Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark reproductive rights case Roe v. Wade that had guaranteed a woman’s right nationwide to an abortion for nearly 50 years.

Similar protests were staged across the country.

The high court acted two weeks ago.

Millions of women are expected to lose access to abortions because of the repeal.

Saturday’s demonstration came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order seeking to protect reproductive rights and access to abortions in response to the court’s repeal of the landmark case.

The president does not have the authority to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling.

…