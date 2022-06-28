International aid is beginning to reach areas of eastern Afghanistan devastated by a deadly earthquake. But relief officials say much more will be needed. Fundraising in Southern California has raised more than $100,000 to help those affected. Genia Dulot has our story.
California Muslim Community Fundraising for Afghan Earthquake Relief
