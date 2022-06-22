The U.S. military has spent hundreds of millions of dollars upgrading a remote northern airbase in Alaska near the Arctic Circle. Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb recently visited the base, which houses combat aircraft that can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere. Camera: Mike Burke.
With New F-35s, Remote Alaska Base Protects Most ‘Strategic Place in the World’
