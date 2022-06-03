Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 3

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

2:03 a.m.: CNN reports that Ukraine is investigting 10 Russian military personnel who allegedly looted civilian property in Bucha.

CNN reports the items allegedly stolen include underwear, clothing and large household appliances. The prosecutor says the suspects mailed the looted property to their relatives.

1:05 a.m.: The Associated Press reports that the U.S. says it’ll hold Russia accountable for crimes its forces have committed since the invasion of Ukraine began.

U.S. Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya addressed the U.N. Security Council and said the U.S. and its allies support a broad range of international investigations into alleged atrocities in Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: Al Jazeera reports that a man in Kharkiv, Ukraine, has been indicted for allegedly supporting the Russian invasion. A prosecutor says the man produced and distributed materials justifying the invasion. If convicted, he could get five years in prison.

