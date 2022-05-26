When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, it expected the country to fall within days. Now with the war in its fourth month, Russian troops are largely mired in battles with Ukrainian soldiers, with no end strategy in sight. For VOA, Oleksii Kovalenko has the story.
How Russia’s War Effort Is Going in Ukraine: Experts Weigh In
