Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 20

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

2:01 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Donbas region of his country is “completely destroyed,” the BBC reports.

In his nightly address from Kyiv, the president described the region as “hell” and said, “This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible.”

1:04 a.m.: CNN reports that a Russian checkpoint has blocked more than 1,000 cars carrying people trying to flee to Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-controlled area.

12:02 a.m.: U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, says that Russian troops have withdrawn from the Kharkiv region and have been sent to the Donetsk region, The New York Times reports.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

