US Senate to Vote on Ukraine Aid

The U.S. Senate is set to vote Thursday on a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The measure includes money for military equipment, training and weapons for Ukraine, replenishing stocks of U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine and financing to help other countries that aid Ukraine.

It also includes billions of dollars in humanitarian aid, including helping money to address global food shortages caused by the conflict.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly gave its approval to the package last week.

If the Senate approves the measure, it will go to President Joe Biden for his signature.

