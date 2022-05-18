President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Buffalo, New York, Tuesday to pay respects to the families of the 10 Black victims of a shooting rampage by a lone gunman in a supermarket on Saturday. The president blamed the media, politicians and the internet for spreading the dangerous white supremacist ideology that the gunman appeared to have followed. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more.
US President Joe Biden Honors Victims of Saturday’s Mass Shooting in Buffalo
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Buffalo, New York, Tuesday to pay respects to the families of the 10 Black victims of a shooting rampage by a lone gunman in a supermarket on Saturday. The president blamed the media, politicians and the internet for spreading the dangerous white supremacist ideology that the gunman appeared to have followed. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more.