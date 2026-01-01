High-Precision Infrared with a Temperature Range from -50℃ to 600℃ (-58℉ to 1112℉). It Features Adjustable Emission Settings, High And Low Temperature Alarms, And a Digital Display, Making It Ideal for Baking, Cooking

Product details:

Power Mode: Battery Powered

Material: ABS Resin

Outer Material: Plastic

Display Type: Lcd

Measurement Accuracy: 0.1

Laser Power: ~0.4 mW

TH202 Industrial Handheld Thermometers for Car Testing – Non-Contact IR Laser Heat Temperature Gun with HD Display for Thermometer Tool

This range of infrared thermometers is capable of gauging the surface temperature of non-transparent items. The optical parts of the device can detect the energy that is reflected and transmitted by the objects, channeling it to the sensor, which allows for rapid measurement of the surface temperature of various high-heat, hazardous, or hard-to-reach items



