Crews fight revived Park Fire in California

SAN BERNARDINO, California — Firefighters battled on Wednesday the reawakened Park Fire, a massive blaze that re-exploded in Northern California on Monday after several days of slumber and grew by as much as 53 square kilometers, mostly in about 12 hours.

The Park Fire, California’s largest so far this year and the state’s fourth largest on record, had scorched nearly 1,676 square kilometers by Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were told during their morning briefing to focus on safety and to be mindful of extreme fire behavior, including intense and rapidly moving flames.

The Park Fire was allegedly ignited by arson on July 24 outside the Sacramento Valley city of Chico and has destroyed 640 structures and damaged 52.

In Southern California, a fast-moving wildfire that swept into a hillside community this week destroyed five homes and damaged three others, authorities said Tuesday.

The flames erupted Monday afternoon and chased residents from the neighborhood in San Bernardino, about 97 kilometers east of Los Angeles,

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury but there were no reports of injuries to residents, said Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

“How quickly this fire hit this community,” Sherwin said, “the fact that we have no civilians injured is truly a miracle.”

The fire was reported at 2:40 p.m. Monday and stopped progressing about three hours later after scorching 22 hectares. Containment was holding at 75%, Sherwin said. All evacuations were lifted late Tuesday morning.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, which erupted amid very dry and hot conditions that have made swaths of California quick to burn this summer.

