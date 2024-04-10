Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump faces multiple criminal charges in a hush money payment case in New York City. After several attempts by the former president’s lawyers to delay the trial, it is scheduled to begin April 15. Aron Ranen reports.
Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial set to begin in New York City
