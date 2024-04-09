Many Muslims follow a set of religious dietary laws, and businesses that serve food allowed under these laws are described as “halal.” For Muslims in Western countries, finding a halal restaurant can be a challenge, but an app is making it much easier. VOA’s Valdya Baraputri reports. Camera: Rendy Wicaksana
New app helps Muslims find halal restaurants
