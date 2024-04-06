Some U.S. voters were waiting for a third political party to announce its presidential ticket before they decided on the Democratic or Republican nominee. VOA Senior Washington Correspondent Carolyn Presutti tells us what they will do now that the No Labels group dropped plans to post a unity ticket. Camera: Adam Greenbaum
No Labels group fails to enlist candidates, drops from presidential race
