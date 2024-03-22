In early March, the annual U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps Trials for injured veterans took place near Las Vegas. This year, for the first time, the United States welcomed a Ukrainian team. Omelyan Oshchudlyak spoke with one of the Ukrainian participants. VOA footage by Yuriy Dankevych.
Ukrainian Team Debuts at US Air Force and Marine Corps Trials
