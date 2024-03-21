Thousands of Haitians fled their country’s economic and political instability even before the latest outbreak of violence. The first stop for many is South America, where some try to work before heading for the United States. VOA’s Austin Landis met with one man on the Columbia-Panama border preparing to cross the treacherous Darien Gap. Camera: Jorge Calle
Even Before Latest Violence, Thousands of Haitians Fled for US
