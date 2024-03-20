Istanbul police are now using some of the world’s most expensive sports cars as part of Turkey’s new bid to crack down on organized crime. Ankara hopes to escape international scrutiny over money laundering as it works to attract foreign investors. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Turkey Cracks Down on Organized Crime to Clean Up Image
