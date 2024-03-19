The migrant crisis in New York City, which began nearly two years ago with an influx of Venezuelans and other Latin Americans, has seen a tripling in the number of migrants from West African nations in the past year. Aron Ranen reports from New York City.
West African Migrants Find That Struggles Continue After Arriving in New York
