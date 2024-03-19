Turkey says it is preparing to bring its first nuclear power plant online this year. It’s a Russian-built reactor and there are already plans for construction of a second plant with the assistance of Russia. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, Turkey may also turn to China to build a third nuclear facility.
…
Turkey Looks to Russia, China for Nuclear Power Expansion
Turkey says it is preparing to bring its first nuclear power plant online this year. It’s a Russian-built reactor and there are already plans for construction of a second plant with the assistance of Russia. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, Turkey may also turn to China to build a third nuclear facility.