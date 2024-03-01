Under a heavy police presence, thousands of supporters of Alexey Navalny bid farewell to the prominent Russian opposition leader outside his funeral Friday in Moscow. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Thousands Defy Putin to Attend Russian Opposition Leader Navalny’s Funeral
