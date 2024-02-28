‘Uncommitted’ Michigan Voters Send Signal to Biden on Gaza Cease-Fire

As negotiators push to secure a temporary cease-fire deal that would halt the Gaza war before Ramadan begins, a message from Michiganders signaling anger at President Joe Biden’s support of Israel’s campaign that has killed almost 30,000 Palestinians. Early results show that 13% of Democratic primary voters in the critical swing state, home to a large Arab American constituency, marked their primary ballots as “uncommitted” on the president. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this account with reporting from Michigan by Dora Mekouar.

