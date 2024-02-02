In a rare intervention, a senior U.S. official has urged Britain to reassess the size of its armed forces, given the numerous threats the West faces. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the official’s comments echo concerns of senior military commanders in Britain.
In Rare Intervention, US Urges Ally Britain to ‘Reassess’ Size of Military
