Russian immigrants in many countries hit the streets Sunday, protesting on the three-year anniversary of the imprisonment of Russia’s best-known opposition leader, Alexey Navalny. Richard Green narrates VOA’s report from Los Angeles.
Russian Diasporas Protest Political Imprisonment in Russia
