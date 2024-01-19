Pressure is mounting on Israel and its main ally, the US, as humanitarian officials say Gaza’s health system is collapsing under the weight of tens of thousands of casualties and the European Union parliament passes a cease-fire resolution. As leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement prepare to meet for a summit, VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington on how this conflict is affecting America’s reputation, and what that means.
…
US Global Standing Affected by Support of Israel’s Actions in Gaza
Pressure is mounting on Israel and its main ally, the US, as humanitarian officials say Gaza’s health system is collapsing under the weight of tens of thousands of casualties and the European Union parliament passes a cease-fire resolution. As leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement prepare to meet for a summit, VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington on how this conflict is affecting America’s reputation, and what that means.