The need to move wounded soldiers from remote front lines to safety with limited resources has forced Ukrainian volunteers to innovate a way to turn used SUVs into casualty evacuation vehicles, or CASEVACS for short. Lesia Bakalets visited a workshop in Kyiv where old cars are repurposed into lifesaving vehicles. VOA footage by Evgenii Shynkar.
Ukrainian Volunteers Turn Old SUVs Into Lifesaving Vehicles
