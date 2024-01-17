The health of the economy often plays a big role in how Americans vote in general elections, including for the next president. This year, there are early signs that other issues are equally important to people as they prepare to cast their ballots in November. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the story from Washington.
…
Economy, Immigration Weigh on US Voters in Presidential Election Year
The health of the economy often plays a big role in how Americans vote in general elections, including for the next president. This year, there are early signs that other issues are equally important to people as they prepare to cast their ballots in November. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the story from Washington.