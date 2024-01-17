Ukraine’s president Tuesday urged leaders gathering at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to give more military aid to his country — or risk Russia attacking other nations. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Kyiv fears the war is slipping off the top of the global agenda.
At Davos Summit, Zelenskyy Tries to Keep Ukraine Atop Global Agenda
