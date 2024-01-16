Former President Donald Trump is the resounding winner of the 2024 Iowa Caucus, finishing with more than 50% of the overall vote. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports from Des Moines, dangerously cold weather that descended on Iowa ahead of the caucus impacted turnout, with overall participation down this year after reaching record highs in 2016.
Iowa Delivers Former President Trump Record Caucus Win
