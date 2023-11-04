In his third visit to Tel Aviv since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for temporary, humanitarian pauses in the fighting in Gaza to facilitate aid delivery and efforts to free the hostages. But as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, Israel says there will be no temporary truce until all the hostages are freed.
Netanyahu Rejects Blinken’s Request for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza
