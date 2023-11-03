Ukrainian farmers say Russian drones have been targeting grain storehouses in central Ukraine in an attempt to harm the country’s infrastructure and economy. Anna Kosstutschenko has this story from Ukraine’s Odesa and Cherkasy Regions. VOA footage by Pavel Suhodolskiy.
Russian Drones Destroy Ukrainian Grain Storage Facilities
