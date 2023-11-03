American Muslim groups say that the Biden administration’s efforts to combat rising Islamophobia in the United States must go hand in hand with the protection of civilians in Gaza from Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Hamas that have killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report
…
To Combat US Islamophobia, Biden Must Call Cease-fire in Gaza, US Muslim Groups Say
American Muslim groups say that the Biden administration’s efforts to combat rising Islamophobia in the United States must go hand in hand with the protection of civilians in Gaza from Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Hamas that have killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report