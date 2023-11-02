Iran’s foreign minister visited Ankara Wednesday amid growing regional rivalry as Turkey seeks to expand its influence from the Caucasus to Central Asia. But for now, the conflict in the Middle East is providing common ground. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Regional Rivals Turkey, Iran Find Common Ground on Gaza War
