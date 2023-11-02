The war between Israel and Hamas has sparked a rise in antisemitism in Russia, which in the past few days saw what observers say has been the worst outbreak in decades. As VOA’s Moscow Bureau reports, the incidents have created a climate of fear and uncertainty among Russia’s Jewish community — among the largest in the world. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Moscow
Antisemitism Spikes in Russia After Start of Gaza War
