Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day – celebrated on the second Monday in October – is one of the most controversial U.S. holidays. It has multiple names and Americans have mixed reactions when asked about its meaning. Johny Fernandez has more.
US Columbus Day Celebration Still Viewed by Many as Divisive
