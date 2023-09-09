Niger’s military leaders this week reopened the country’s airspace to all commercial flights, ending a closure that had been in place since Aug. 6. But, in a VOA exclusive, US military officials tell VOA that the change to commercial flight access has not ‘normalized’ US drone flight frequencies. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.
Exclusive: US Drone Flights Limited Since Niger Coup
