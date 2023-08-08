Geopolitical events such as war or the dissolution of a government, like the collapse of the Soviet Union, can leave people without a country. In the U.S. more than 200,000 people are living in a stateless status. VOA’s immigration reporter Aline Barros has more. Camera: Adam Greenbaum
US Move Gives Hope to Stateless People Living in America
